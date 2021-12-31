NEW HOPE -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team got a second-period goal out of Megan Berg, but that was only half of what the Lumberjacks needed.

In the end, BHS couldn’t produce the equalizer and fell 2-1 to hosts Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper in the semifinals of the Armstrong Cooper Invite in New Hope.

Berg’s goal came late in a busy second period. The Wings (6-6-1) reeled off two straight earlier in the frame, which proved to be good enough down the stretch for a berth in the championship game.

Bemidji (1-10-2) will play in the third-place game to close out 2021. The Jacks meet Osseo/Park Center at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, back in New Hope.





Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper 2, Bemidji 1

BHS 0 1 0 -- 1

RAC 0 2 0 -- 2