Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason planned to break the news to his family shortly before Saturday’s Winter Classic. But after he got word that an announcement about his three-year contract extension would drop on Thursday morning, Evason knew he had to pivot.

With his children Bryce and Brooke already in town on Wednesday, and his other daughter Brianne scheduled to arrive on Thursday, the Evasons hopped on a Zoom call like they have so many times over the past 18 months.

“We go on Zoom a lot, as I’m sure everybody in this world does,” Evason said. “My grandson is here, so we just said, ‘Let’s just Zoom and maybe open a present with him.’ ”

Little did everyone know Dad had some very important news to share. The only other person in Evason’s circle who knew about his contract extension was his wife Genevieve.

“They didn’t know,” Evason said with a grin. “We told everybody, and that was that.”

While it came as a happy surprise to Evason’s family, it felt like only a matter of time before a contract extension of some sort became official. After all, the 57-year-old Evason is off to the best start of any coach in franchise history, and currently has the Wild near the top of the Central Division with a 19-9-2 record and 40 points.

Even Wild general manager Bill Guerin admitted as much Thursday morning at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul. He said it was always more a matter of when he was going to hash out a contract extension, not if he was going to do it.

“It’s been clear in my mind for a while,” Guerin said. “It was just a matter of getting around to it. I’ve got full confidence in Dean and the coaching staff. I think they’ve proven that they’re very capable and all good coaches. I think the turnaround of our team is evident of that.”

That explains why Guerin also awarded contract extensions to assistant coaches Darby Hendrickson, Brett McLean and Bob Woods, goaltending coach Freddy Chabot, and video coaches T.J. Jindra and Jonas Plumb

The announcement about the rest of the coaching staff came in the same news release as Evason’s contract extension. That was by design. It’s always team-first with Evason and he didn’t want his moment to come before the rest of the coaching staff.

“That’s the type of guy he is, and I agree with it,” Guerin said. “It’s a team-first mentality here, and a lot of it’s because of what Dean’s brought to the table. He has a ton of respect for his coaching staff and wanted to do it all on the same day because he didn’t want to put himself in front of anybody.”

It’s been that way from the moment Evason took over for former coach Bruce Boudreau on Feb. 14, 2020. He eventually shed the interim label for good on July 13, 2020.

“I thought he would be the best guy to just fill in and give him the interim tag,” Guerin explained Evason’s original situation. “As things went on, I still planned on doing a full coaching search. But it kept it being like, everything that I was looking for in a head coach, Dean checked that box.

“I liked him as a guy. We got along. We had good communication and good chemistry. Why would I go searching somewhere else when this is the type guy that we want?”

It’s proved to be a good match as Evason has led the Wild to a 62-29-7 record in 98 games behind the bench. More importantly, he has helped change the culture of the team.

There’s a noticeable sense of accountability in the Wild locker room now, and Evason is very much the reason behind that. He doesn’t treat any player differently regardless of if he has 1,000 games or 10 games in the NHL.

That has created a positive environment around the rink. Every player can be himself with Evason and the rest of the coaching staff, which was apparent on Thursday morning as alternate captain Marcus Foligno poked some fun.

“We just were looking around for a thank you, maybe,” Foligno said with a laugh. That garnered some chuckles from reporters before Foligno heaped praise on Evason and his staff.

“I speak on behalf of all the guys when I say it’s been such a great group to work with,” Foligno said. “There’s a reason we’re at the top of the league. Obviously a big credit to both sides. But the coaches just seem to get it. We have a group that respects each other, and it’s great to have them here for a long time.”

The vision really started to take shape last season as Evason led the Wild to a 35-16-5 record during a pandemic-condensed 56-game schedule. That was the highest point percentage (.670) through 56 games in franchise history and it made him a finalist for the 2021 Jack Adams Award, given annually to the NHL’s best coach.

That success has continued this season, and now Evason and the rest of his coaches have new contracts to show for it. Not that anyone is satisfied.

“We are all excited about moving forward,” Evason said. “We know the organization has taken steps forward. But as we’ve talked about so many times before, success is the Stanley Cup, right? You can have little steps along the way, and we’ve had a couple little steps, but we haven’t taken any big steps yet. That’s our goal — to win the Stanley Cup.”

Briefly

It sounds as if star defenseman Jonas Brodin could clear COVID protocol just in time for the Winter Classic on New Year’s Day. This comes after the NHL recently decreased the isolation period for a positive test from 10 days to five. Asked if that means Brodin with be available, Guerin replied, “I think he’ll be fine. He’s OK.”