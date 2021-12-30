BEMIDJI – Breaks are nice. Most people would agree that taking some time away, even from something they love, can be refreshing for mind, body and spirit alike.

Eventually, though, the fire returns. It didn’t take long for Bemidji State men’s hockey forward Ethan Somoza to feel it again.

“It happens every winter break,” Somoza said. “You take your little break in the middle of the season, and then towards the end of it, you're like, ‘All right, it’s time to get back to work.’”

Head coach Tom Serratore said all breaks are beneficial for the Beavers, but the one over the winter holiday weeks can carry special benefits.

“You need them,” Serratore said. “Players need them. Coaches need them. Hey, fans need them. Everybody needs them. And there's nothing like the holidays.”

Not only did Serratore spend the holiday fermata with his family, he engaged in some introspection. He examined BSU’s first half of the season, a period in which the Beavers finished with an overall record of 10-8 and 8-4 in CCHA play.

“You're evaluating your team on what you need to work on,” Serratore said. “What things are going well, what kind of buttons you need to push as a coach. There's a lot of things that go in your mind. It's a great break, but you're working differently through the break.”

Serratore found that Bemidji State has generally been better on Saturdays than Fridays. The Beavers have also played better in periods one and three, while the second session has often been a struggle.

How much of that can be fixed when the season resumes? That’s anyone’s guess.

“What can we do? Why (is that)? You don’t know and I don't know,” Serratore said. “But we’ve got to talk about it. And that's the first thing, we’ve got to try to get more consistency to our game. The guys actually mentioned that, our leadership group. We need to be more of a 60-minute team. We need to be a team that is more of a threat both nights on the weekend.”

All this introspection didn’t preclude BSU from enjoying its break, though. Somoza returned home to sample some homemade Cuban Christmas delicacies in the sunny climate of California.

“There's just a ton of stuff,” Somoza said. “There's rice and beans and there's pulled pork. There's fried bananas. It's all delicious to me.”

Junior defenseman Elias Rosén returned to Sweden, where he found much of the same weather he left in Bemidji.

“It's pretty similar,” Rosén said. “We came home and we've had a couple inches of snow. When I was getting home, we had ice on the lakes as well, so they plow a track so we can go ice skating and cross-country skiing on the lake. So it's really nice.”

Now that the fun is over, Bemidji State will get back to the business of fixing what ailed it in the first half. Rosén thinks the defensive group will play a big role in whether the Beavers can outperform their first half results.

“We have to step up a couple levels,” Rosén said. “And that starts with us in the (defensemen) corps and with me as well. So I thought a lot about what I can do to help the team and what we can do to help the team as the D-corps. … We have a good offensive team, we just have to make it click in the D-zone now.”

BSU will look to start the second half off right against No. 7 St. Cloud State at 6:07 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, at the Sanford Center, and Saturday, Jan. 1, in St. Cloud.