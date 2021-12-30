NEW HOPE -- Behind two goals from Chloe Hasbargen and a 17-save shutout from Payton Weidemann, the Bemidji High School girls hockey team is in the win column.

The Lumberjacks (1-9-2) picked up their first win of the season on Wednesday, defeating Princeton/Big Lake/Becker 4-0 to open the Armstrong Cooper Invite in New Hope.

Hasbargen scored the first goal 11:39 into the contest off an assist from Ellie Solheim. Kiera Nelson doubled the difference three minutes later when Madyson Nistler found her for a 2-0 lead after one.

In the second period, Hasbargen bagged her second goal at the 2:28 mark on a Kristen McClellan helper. And in the middle of the third, Bella Webb added another tally with a strike from Elizabeth Oster and Nistler.

Weidemann was a perfect 17-for-17 in net for BHS, while Bemidji outshot the Tigers 56-17 on the night.

The Jacks advance to play Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper in the semifinals of the tournament. Opening puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, back in New Hope.





Bemidji 4, Princeton/Big Lake/Becker 0

PBB 0 0 0 -- 0

BHS 2 1 1 -- 4

First period -- 1, BHS GOAL, Hasbargen (Solheim), 11:39; 2, BHS GOAL, Nelson (M. Nistler), 14:26.

Second period -- 3, BHS GOAL, Hasbargen (McClellan), 2:28.

Third period -- 4, BHS GOAL, Webb (Oster, M. Nistler), 8:56.

Saves -- Weidemann (BHS) 17; Ulm (PBB) 52.