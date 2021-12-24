ROSEAU – The Bemidji High School girls hockey team managed to match up on the scoreboard for most of the first two periods of its road tilt with Roseau on Thursday.

The Rams took 1-0 and 2-1 leads early in periods, but the Lumberjacks answered each time to give themselves a chance at victory. But ultimately, it was the Rams who took over, scoring two goals each in the second and third sessions to rack up a 5-2 win.

Chloe Hasbargen gave the Jacks their first goal with an unassisted score 6:53 into the game, countering the opening score by Roseau’s Summer Byfuglien at 5:02.

Teriana Melcher evened the ledger once again for BHS at 4:54 into the second period off assists from Hasbargen and Madyson Nistler after the Rams had taken a 2-1 lead. But Roseau totaled two scores in the second stanza, one by Memphis Mertens and another by Sam Peterson on the power play, to take a 3-2 lead into the break.

The Rams (7-3) tilted the scales further in the third, with goals by Mertens at 12:39 and Byfuglien at 13:52 to stretch the lead to three. Bemidji couldn’t find any answers down the stretch, and that was that.

Payton Weidemann started in net for the Lumberjacks and stopped 37 shots, including 15 in the second period. But it wasn’t quite enough against the Rams’ attack, which was buttressed by 10 saves from goaltender Jada Pelowski.

The Jacks (0-9-2) return to the ice for the Armstrong Cooper Invite, which starts on Wednesday, Dec. 29, in New Hope.





Roseau 5, Bemidji 2

BHS 1 1 0 -- 2

ROS 1 2 2 -- 5

First period -- 1, ROS GOAL, Byfuglien (unassisted), 5:02; 2, BHS GOAL, Hasbargen (unassisted), 6:53.

Second period -- 3, ROS GOAL, Mertens (Erickson), 2:19; 4, BHS GOAL, Melcher (Hasbargen, M. Nistler), 4:54; 5, ROS GOAL, Peterson (Byfuglien), 12:20, PP.

Third period -- 6, ROS GOAL, Mertens (Hovda), 12:39; 7, ROS GOAL, Byfuglien (unassisted), 13:52.

Saves -- Weidemann (BHS) 37; Pelowski (ROS) 10.