MINNEAPOLIS -- It should come as no surprise that one of Joe Mauer’s post-career hobbies is playing hockey.

A well-known multi-sport athlete since his high school days at Cretin Derham Hall, the former Minnesota Twins star has spent the past four or five winters participating in a regular Wednesday morning game at a pond behind Justin Morneau’s house.

Often teamed up with former Twins stars like Morneau and Corey Koskie, the MLB guys take on a rotating cast of former NHL and Wild players. They’ve even beaten the NHL team … once.

“I try not to mention that a whole lot because those guys play down to our level quite a bit,” Mauer said Wednesday. “We have a lot of fun. … It’s a good group of guys.”

While their weekly game may be filled with much more recognizable names, it’s not much different than how most Minnesotans spend their winters: playing hockey outdoors with friends and family.

And now Mauer, the Twins, the Wild and the state of Minnesota are closing in within a week of sharing that pastime on a national stage through the playing of the Winter Classic on New Year’s Day at Target Field.

Construction crews and Target Field staff were hard at work on Wednesday, preparing the field and ice for the big game Jan. 1 between the Wild and the St. Louis Blues. Overlooking the preparation, Mauer spoke with the media, pondering how it will feel on New Year’s Day when he and thousands of others take in the game in-person.

“I’ve been a part of a lot of games here and a lot of different events here at Target Field. This is going to be something special,” he said.

Mauer has been an ambassador for the NHL’s big event for several years, advocating for Minnesota to have the opportunity to host the annual Winter Classic. When the puck drops at 6 p.m. on Jan. 1, it will be the 13th playing of the Winter Classic which debuted in 2008, and it will be one a long time in the making. The game was supposed to take place to kick off 2021 before it was postponed a year because of COVID-19.

“It’s getting real,” said Mauer as he took a peek at the rink behind him. “I’m excited just like everyone else here in Minnesota.”

Unfortunately the threat that COVID poses to the event is still real. The NHL began its annual holiday break on Tuesday, two days earlier than scheduled because of the influx of COVID cases throughout the league.

And while the Wild have been one of the few teams to stay relatively healthy and avoid a shutdown, they have been impacted by three game cancellations within the past 10 days.

So, with the much-anticipated game against the Blues at Target Field firmly in sight, the Wild are not taking the break lightly. Forward Marcus Foligno said players have had conversations to remind everyone to stay diligent while away from the team. But they’ve had to balance those precautions with wanting everyone to enjoy the holidays, as much of the team, including Foligno and coach Dean Evason, are set to have family coming from out of town to visit for the holidays.

“You’re trying to do all the safety measures of getting them tested when they arrive here. It is what it is,” Foligno said. “It’s too bad we’re in this situation before such an exciting time for the organization, for the city, and we’re just fingers crossed that everyone stays healthy so we can play that game and put on a great show.”



