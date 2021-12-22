The Bemidji boys hockey team certainly did so successfully against East Grand Forks on Tuesday at the Bemidji Community Arena.

Cael Knutson was violently decked from behind by EGF’s Jaksen Panzer in the middle of the third period. No call was made on the ice, eliciting an eruption from the Bemidji bench. But after understandably letting their emotions boil over, the Lumberjacks managed to simmer down enough to go on a white-hot scoring run.

Colten Pickett collected a hat trick in just over five minutes following the no-call, and the Jacks scored four times in the period to key a 5-2 win.

“I kind of came unglued a little bit, because I don't say much to refs when they make calls,” head coach Pete Stahnke said. “But when they miss a call that could injure a kid, especially your own player, yeah, I kind of went livid on them. And I can't believe they missed it.”

Despite the indignation BHS still feels about the call, it certainly led to an inspired response. Stahnke said the culture of the team kept them together when their wide-eyed disbelief and scorching anger could have torn them apart.

“This is this group,” Stahnke said. “They're team-orientated, and they saw one of their guys go down in the wrong way, and I think they responded. They turned on the gas, and they said, ‘It's not going to happen here.’”

Plenty of things happened in the period after that hit, but they were almost exclusively positives for Bemidji. First, Pickett scored his first goal unassisted at 8:51 to give the Jacks a 2-1 lead. He followed it up 52 seconds later with his second, this time off assists from Wylee Gladen and Noah Mannausau.

The Green Wave (4-5) responded with a score of their own by Sam Frost at 12:15 to wash away half of the deficit. But then came the capper – Pickett’s third score at 13:54 that sent the hats of several spirited Bemidjians soaring out onto the ice. It was 4-2 then, and a late empty-netter from Gladen at 14:42 left no doubt which team would win this game.

“It was pretty intense,” Stahnke said. “I don't think we came out very strong. We're still battling a little bit of the flu, but I think we got stronger as the game got on. So a gutsy performance for us.”

Lumberjacks goaltender Brayden Puppe definitely displayed his gutsiness in net. Playing in his first game since Nov. 27, the senior stopped 44 shots, counteracting a 46-25 shots on goal advantage for EGF. Coupled with Pickett’s scoring heroics, it was more than enough.

Ben Kieson also scored unassisted for Bemidji at 6:04 into the second period. The onslaught was too much for Green Wave goaltender Chase Mero, who recorded 20 saves.

After this inspiring performance, BHS (5-3-1) will have one more opportunity to showcase its character before Christmas. The Jacks return to the rink against Roseau at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, back at the BCA.

Bemidji 5, East Grand Forks 2

EGF 1 0 1 -- 2

BHS 0 1 4 -- 5

First period -- 1, EGF GOAL, Schmiedeberg (unassisted), 3:11.

Second period -- 2, BHS GOAL, Kieson (unassisted), 6:04.

Third period -- 3, BHS GOAL, Pickett (unassisted), 8:51; 4, BHS GOAL, Pickett (Gladen, Mannausau), 9:43; 5, EGF GOAL, Frost (Schultz, Jamieson), 12:15; 6, BHS GOAL, Pickett (Lalli, Knutson), 13:54; 7, BHS GOAL, Gladen (unassisted), 14:42, EN.

Saves -- Puppe (BHS) 44; Mero (EGF) 20.