BRAINERD -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team couldn’t capitalize on its growing momentum, as a 7-0 loss at Brainerd/Little Falls snapped a streak of three straight neck-and-neck games.

But the Lumberjacks lost by a touchdown on Tuesday and dropped to 0-8-2 on the year.

Both Peyton Lemieur and Molly Hagelie netted hat tricks for the Flying Warriors (9-5). Lemieur did all her damage as part of Brainerd/Little Falls’ four-goal second period, while Hagelie bagged one in the second and two more in the third.

Bemidji reached a 0-0 tie by the first intermission, but the shot discrepancy finally caught up to the Jacks. The Flying Warriors won the battle of shots on goal by a 58-8 margin.

Payton Weidemann finished with 35 saves on 39 shots in two periods. Ava Myhre relieved Weidemann for the third and stopped 16 of 19 shots.

Bemidji is back on the ice at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, in Roseau.





Brainerd/Little Falls 7, Bemidji 0

BEM 0 0 0 -- 0

BLF 0 4 3 -- 7

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, BLF GOAL, P. Lemieur (Folden, Engstrom), 1:20; 2, BLF GOAL, Hagelie (L. Peterson), 3:57, PP; 3, BLF GOAL, P. Lemieur (M. Peterson), 9:25; 4, BLF GOAL, P. Lemieur (Aus, Folden), 16:52.

Third period -- 5, BLF GOAL, Kappes (Hagelie), 2:10; 6, BLF GOAL, Hagelie (A. Lemieur, Kappes), 7:03; 7, BLF GOAL, Hagelie (L. Peterson), 13:10, PP.

Saves -- Weidemann (BEM) 35; Myhre (BEM) 16; Sawyer (BLF) 8.