ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Wild used their final practice before the NHL’s newly extended holiday break to inject some positive energy into a team that is limping along with a season-high four-game losing streak following Monday’s 7-4 loss at Dallas.

Instead of hunkering down on what went wrong just over 12 hours earlier, the team held a 3-on-3 exhibition at TRIA Rink in St. Paul with injured players Jordan Greenway and Jared Spurgeon selecting and coaching their respective teams.

“We haven’t been able to do things like that lately, and being in a little rut, you kind of need something like this,” said forward Marcus Foligno, who played for Team Greenway, which overcame a late three-goal deficit to win 8-7 in overtime. “It was fun out there, and it was even better winning.”

Initially scheduled to be an off day before two days of practice on Wednesday and Thursday, coach Dean Evason had to adjust his Tuesday plans following the NHL’s announcement that its annual holiday break would begin two days earlier because of the outbreak of COVID-19 cases throughout the league.

It’s just the latest pivot the Wild have had to make after three of their games have been canceled over the past week, including what was supposed to be the final game before the break, at home against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

“We didn’t even have to relay the message to the coaches because I think they were on the same page we were,” forward Ryan Hartman said. “Today would’ve been a tough day after getting home late (if we were) working on systems and then taking five days off.”

Nonetheless, the break comes at a good time as the team continues to deal with injuries along with the slump. Evason hopes the entire group uses the break to take a step back from the season and recharge physically and mentally. When the team gets back on Dec. 26, Foligno expects everyone will see a “really excited group” with the Winter Classic fast approaching. The Wild play the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 1 at Target Field.

Confidence also remains high in the locker room heading into the break despite the losing streak, Foligno said, adding they are a team that can “easily flip out of it” with one win and start another streak.

Luckily, the Wild (19-9-2, 40 points) built themselves a cushion in the standings with their eight-game winning streak that immediately preceded the four-game skid. They remain in first place in the Central division with a one-point lead over Nashville and St. Louis. They are also in a tie for the top team in the Western Conference alongside Las Vegas and Anaheim while playing less games than both of them.

“We’ve put ourselves in a good spot, but we have to continue to do that,” Evason said. “We can’t continue to let it slip.”

To do that Evason believes they need to clean up on some behavior that cost them against the Stars. While Evason acknowledged Dallas did more right than Minnesota did wrong, he saw too much selfishness with players extending their lines and not trusting their teammates.

“That’s not who we are,” he said.

Eriksson Ek tests

Joel Eriksson Ek was not at Tuesday’s practice as he underwent tests on an upper-body injury he sustained against the Stars on Monday. Ek was still undergoing tests when Evason spoke to the media, so there was no clarification on his timeline. After Monday’s game, Evason said it “doesn’t look good.”

Injury report

Jordan Greenway and Jared Spurgeon were at practice in street clothes on Tuesday serving as captains for the team’s 3-on-3 scrimmage. Evason anticipates Greenway (lower-body injury) will be ready to return for the team’s first game following the holiday break in Winnipeg against the Jets on Dec. 27, but said “we’ll have to see on that.”

Evason was less optimistic on Spurgeon (lower-body injury), saying there is still no timetable for the defenseman’s return. Spurgeon was placed on injured reserve Monday.