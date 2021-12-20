BLOOMINGTON -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team has continued its run of WCHA player of the week awards, most recently with a pair of honors announced Monday.

Sophomore Hannah Hogenson was named the WCHA Goaltender of the Week, while freshman Claire Vekich was named the WCHA Rookie of the Week.

Hogenson roped in her third such award this season. She posted a .947 save percentage and a 1.44 goals against average against Minnesota State as the Beavers took four points in the series. She made 26 saves in Friday’s win and stopped 28 of 29 shots in Saturday’s tie.

Vekich earned her second Rookie of the Week honor after she tallied a goal and an assist in the series. Her production included the game-winning goal in Friday’s 3-2 comeback, and she added BSU’s lone assists of Saturday’s 1-1 game.

Hogenson’s award is her third of the season, following her selections on Nov. 1 and Nov. 8. Vekich was picked as the Rookie of the Week for the second time, following a Nov. 29 pick.