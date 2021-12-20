ST. PAUL – The growing concern about the latest virus variant and how it might affect the 2022 Winter Olympics, scheduled to start less than two months from now, hit home in the State of Hockey on Monday afternoon. The exhibition women’s hockey game between Team USA and Team Canada scheduled for Xcel Energy Center on Monday evening was canceled due to “concerns around COVID-19” roughly six hours prior to what would have been the opening faceoff.

“We’re extremely disappointed to not be able to play the game tonight,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey, in a statement. “We’re thankful for the great support we’ve received from the Minnesota Wild, Xcel Energy Center and the Minnesota hockey community and we look forward to the next time we’re back here in Minnesota.”

The game was to be the final American stop on the My Why Tour, which has pitted these neighboring rivals against one another in six previous games, played at various sites in both countries. Canada leads the series 4-2 after winning a pair of overtime games in suburban St. Louis last week.

An official from Xcel Energy Center said that based on advance ticket sales, they were expecting attendance of upwards of 10,000 on Monday night in the Wild’s home rink. Per the USA Hockey statement, all tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded. Refunds for tickets purchased elsewhere would be available at the point of purchase.

Team USA, which is the defending gold medalist, is coached by White Bear Lake, Minn., native Joel Johnson, and features nine players who are either from Minnesota or played college hockey in the state.

Monday’s game was also going to feature a small on-ice ceremony honoring Gigi Marvin on her retirement from hockey. The Warroad, Minn., native was the 2005 Ms. Hockey winner, played for the Minnesota Gophers and was a three-time Olympian for Team USA, winning silver in 2010 and 2014, and bringing home gold in 2018.

With COVID concerns on the rise both in North America and world-wide, and several NHL teams shutting down for a time this week, there is a growing feeling that the men's pro league may decide not to send players to Beijing for the Winter Games, as they had originally planned, although no official announcement has been made regarding NHLers at the Olympics. Wild general manager Bill Guerin, a former Olympian himself, was recently named to the same position with Team USA.