Derek Schooley has been the head men's hockey coach at Robert Morris University since 2004. The last eight months have been unlike any that most college coaches experience. RMU was the host institution for the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh in April with a number of restrictions in place due to the pandemic. Then on May 26, the university announced it was cutting its men's and women's hockey programs. The university allowed a fundraising campaign to save the program and on Dec. 17, it announced that the sport was being reinstated. Schooley discusses all of this, his career in hockey and more with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers.