FERGUS FALLS – The Bemidji High School girls hockey team crested over the Otters of Fergus Falls early on Saturday, jumping out to a two-goal lead in the first period in Fergus.

But the Otters fought back, scoring two goals in each of the final two periods. Bemidji matched with one in each session.

The teams found themselves in overtime, but after a scoreless extra period, they settled with a 4-4 tie.

Bella Webb got the scoring started for the Jacks with a goal 37 seconds into the contest off an assist from Madyson Nistler. Chloe Hasbargen doubled the lead with a score at 6:53 in the first period off assists from Kiera Nelson and Elizabeth Oster.

Fergus countered with goals by Tyra Skjeret and Piper Andrews early and midway through the second period, tying the game at two. But Bemidji answered with another Hasbargen goal, this time an unassisted, shorthanded score at 15:23.

The Otters (8-1-1) clawed back again, though, with Brook Zierden evening the score up 1:15 into the third period. Nistler scored another at 2:29 off assists from Webb and Oster to give the Lumberjacks a 4-3 lead, but it wouldn’t hold for long. Rachel DeBrito tied it up at four with a power-play score at 7:24 for Fergus, sending the game to overtime.

In the extra session, the Otters outshot Bemidji 4-3, but neither team found the back of the net.

BHS goaltender Payton Weidemann recorded 29 saves on 33 shots faced to help the Jacks secure the tie.

While Bemidji would have obviously prefered a win, the stalemate is still a promising performance against the No. 7-ranked team in Class A.

Bemidji (0-7-2) returns to the ice to face Brainerd at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, in Brainerd.





Bemidji 4, Fergus Falls 4 (OT)

BHS 2 1 1 0 -- 4

FF 0 2 2 0 -- 4

First period -- 1, BHS GOAL, Webb (M. Nistler), 0:37; 2, BHS GOAL, Hasbargen (K. Nelson, Oster), 6:53.

Second period -- 3, FF GOAL, Skjeret (Brimhall, Andrews), 1:02; 4, FF GOAL, Andrews (Karsnia), 8:57; 5, BHS GOAL, Hasbargen (unassisted), 15:23, SH.

Third period -- 6, FF GOAL, Zierden (Hulter), 1:15; 7, BHS GOAL, M. Nistler (Webb, Oster), 2:29; 8, FF GOAL, DeBrito (Skjeret, Bye), 7:24, PP.

Overtime – No scoring.

Saves -- Weidemann (BHS) 29.