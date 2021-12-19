ST. PAUL -- As the threat of COVID continues to rise throughout the NHL, the Minnesota Wild are preparing for league wide COVID protocols that somewhat resemble that of last season.

Some of the most notable changes include daily testing throughout the league, wearing masks while in team facilities and during travel, and no indoor dining on the road. There will also be no holiday parties for teams as the Omicron variant continues to spread.

These enhanced measures come after a massive number of positive tests over the past couple of days. On Friday, the NHL paused the seasons of the Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche, and Florida Panthers. On Saturday, the NHL paused the seasons of the Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators.

All players in the NHL are believed to be vaccinated with the exception of Tyler Bertuzzi of the Detroit Red Wings.

As for Saturday night, the Wild don’t have any players in COVID protocol, though they did have to postpone games against the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers this week amid COVID outbreaks in the opposing locker room.

“You just realize that you don’t really know where it’s coming from,” Wild captain Jared Spurgeon said earlier this week. “You can do all you can and it still somehow seeps into teams. We are just trying to do our best to stay as safe as possible.”

These enhanced measures will remain in effect through the holiday season with the NHL and NHLPA scheduled to re-evaluate things by Jan. 7.

Meanwhile, the Wild are being extremely cautious with the Winter Classic scheduled for New Year’s Day at Target Field. Nobody wants to miss the outdoor game against the rival St. Louis Blues.

“We definitely as a team had a conversation, and we’re going to try to be as safe as possible going forward regardless of the outdoor game,” Wild winger Nick Bjugstad said. “It’s a tough deal right now with a lot of cancellations. We just have got to take the best precaution we can as players.”