For the second time this week, the Minnesota Wild won’t play a scheduled game because of a COVID outbreak in an opposing locker room.

On Friday afternoon, the NHL paused the season of the Florida Panthers through Dec. 26 amid an increasing number of positive tests. In addition, the league announced that it has paused the season of the Calgary Flames through Dec. 23, and that of the Colorado Avalanche through Dec. 26.

Thus, the Wild won’t play the Panthers on Saturday afternoon. The game was scheduled for 1 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center.

“It’s tough,” defenseman Matt Dumba said. “I don’t know exactly what the right thing to do is. I don’t know if anyone knows what the right thing to do is. But we’ll take these games off and keep the focus on our team and preparing ourselves.”

This decision from the league comes a few days after it postponed the game between the Wild and Carolina Hurricanes. The game was supposed to be played on Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center and no makeup date has been set.

While it seems like the situation is going to get worse before it gets better, coach Dean Evason said the Wild will simply focus on what they can control.

“What can we do about other teams in the league and what they’re going through?” Evason said. “We just hope that this doesn’t continue because we want to play hockey. We want to get back to where we are, and hopefully we can (stop) this before it gets too far out of hand.”

As of Friday afternoon, the Wild are still in line to play the Dallas Stars on Monday night at American Airlines Center. If this week has proven anything, though, things can change rapidly.

Pitlick prepared

While it’s safe to assume the Wild will be motivated whenever they get to play again, winger Rem Pitlick will be especially motivated. He’s been a healthy scratch the past four games.

What was the message?

“We had a great 1-on-1 meeting,” Evason said. “Just explaining our side to him and his side to us.”

As successful as Pitlick has been at finding the score sheet this season — he has 10 points (5 goals, 5 assists) in 16 games — the coaching staff clearly wants him to play a harder game.

“When he’s been successful, he’s been in people’s faces,” Evason said. “We talked about it a lot with him. He puts pressure on people with stick on puck and disrupting. That’s what he needs to do first and (then) he’ll get his opportunities to score.”

Spurgeon update

After returning to the lineup last week, captain Jared Spurgeon reaggravated his lower-body injury in Thursday night’s 3-2 shootout loss to the Buffalo Sabres. There was no immediate update at practice on Friday morning.

Asked if there was any concern that Spurgeon might miss the Winter Classic on Jan. 1 at Target Field, Evason hinted that could be the the case, responding, “As I said last night, it didn’t look good.”