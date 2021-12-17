The victories and championships speak for themselves. It’s a record that only a handful of legendary college hockey coaches can claim.

But R.H. “Bob” Peters was so much more than a hockey coach. That is evident as people near and far share memories of “Coach” this week. Peters died on Wednesday at the age of 84.

“No matter how long you knew him, or if you just met him, you left the conversation with him better, and that’s what he was always about, trying to make people better,” said Bob Fitzgerald, who played on four of Peters’ 34 teams at Bemidji State University. “He always took the opportunity to help you grow and develop as a person, not just as a player.”

He coached in a sport that’s known for its intense, tough-guy mystique. And Peters was as competitive as they come. But this coach was a true gentleman with a big heart.

One evening, early in his career at BSU, Peters was planning to cut a player from the team. The guy had played for the Beavers the previous year but was beaten out by a bevy of talented new recruits.

According to Beaver lore, Coach Peters was planning to give the player a ride home and deliver the bad news en route. But this particular player was quite a talker, and by the time they reached his home, Coach never got a word in.

“So he kept him on the team one more year,” said Bryan Grand, a former BSU All-American who played on that team and later was an assistant coach for Peters. “That tells how much Coach cared about people.”

Kevin Williamson was a kid when he met Bob Peters. Kevin’s father, Murray, ran a summer hockey camp with Peters, and the kid was assigned to sweep floors at the camp. Kevin later faced off against Peters’ teams while playing for Wisconsin-Eau Claire. And later on, he was Bob’s assistant coach for 12 seasons, including four national championship teams.

“Coach felt everyone needed a chance to make the team,” Williamson said. “That’s why he kept a junior varsity. A couple of years we had like 50 guys try out. There were a few who didn’t belong, kids that could hardly play high school. He would have me put the roster up to show who made the team, and he’d say, ‘Kevin, I’m going to go out the back door. Wait until I’m gone.’ He had a huge heart, but he didn’t have the heart to cut kids.”

Fitzgerald said Peters set high expectations for his players off the ice.

“He always talked about how he wanted us to be leaders in the classroom and on campus, not just on the ice,” said Fitzgerald, who played on the 1983-84 that went undefeated in 31 games. “What he was looking to do was to shape people. He wanted us to sit in the front of the classroom, not sit in the back. Be leaders, be kind.”

One of Fitzgerald’s teammates for four years was Joel Otto, a high-scoring All-American who went on to play 14 seasons in the National Hockey League. But Peters didn’t give Otto special treatment, according to Fitzgerald.

“If anything he pushed Joel harder,” Fitzgerald said. “R.H. was always about putting people into roles where they would have the most success, which would then contribute to the team’s success. Not everybody can be the star. You need those role players and that team concept to be successful.”

Jim Bensen was BSU’s president during Peters’ final coaching years as the team transitioned to the NCAA Division I level. But some of his best memories of Coach were made when the two shared an office in the Sauer House after they retired.

“We appreciated each other,” Bensen said. While Bensen’s desk was cluttered with mail, Peters’ desk was ultra neat. “He had a list of five things he had to do each day, and there was a hockey puck on top of it. Everything was in order, pristine. He walks in one day and my desk was just buried with stuff. He said, ‘You know, we are the Odd Couple, and you’re not Felix.’ It was so true.”

When I arrived in Bemidji 20 years ago to become publisher of this newspaper, I found a gift on my desk. It was from Bob Peters. I had never met the man, but I did get to know him well as time went on. I admired his gentle, thoughtful nature and his devotion to his wife, Mary Lou. In 2010, right before the ice was taken out of the John Glas Fieldhouse for the final time, I had the privilege of skating around the rink with Bob and listening as he shared memories. It wasn’t about the wins and the championships. They speak for themselves.

Dennis Doeden is the former publisher of the Pioneer. Readers can reach him at (218) 333-9771 or ddoeden@bemidjipioneer.com.