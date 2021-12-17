BEMIDJI -- On Thursday night, the Bemidji High School girls hockey team had perhaps its best shot at victory this season. But Moorhead played spoiler, pulling off a 2-1 win at the Bemidji Community Arena with a third-period winner.

Olivia Kortan corralled a turnover at center ice and took it the other way, beating BHS goaltender Payton Weidemann at the 10:11 mark. The score gave the Spuds (7-5) their first lead of the night and, ultimately, dropped the Lumberjacks to 0-7-1 on the year.

Kortan’s unassisted goal also overshadowed an early surge from Bemidji. Less than three minutes into the night, Chloe Hasbargen scored down low off assists from Elizabeth Oster and Bella Webb for an instant 1-0 advantage.

The lead was short-lived, though. Madison Hanson answered for Moorhead, blasting a one-timer at 6:29 on the power play. The 1-1 tie held into the third period and even survived 48 seconds of a BHS 5-on-3.

The Jacks finished 0-for-6 on the power play, while the Spuds went 1-for-3 on the advantage.

In between the pipes, Payton Weidemann tallied 22 saves on 24 chances. Taylor Kressin stopped 11 of 12 shots for Moorhead.

Bemidji continues its pursuit for victory when it travels to Fergus Falls for a 4 p.m. matchup on Saturday, Dec. 18.





Moorhead 2, Bemidji 1

MHD 1 0 1 -- 2

BHS 1 0 0 -- 1

First period -- 1, BHS GOAL, Hasbargen (Oster, Webb), 2:56; 2, MHD GOAL, Hanson (Salvevold), 6:29, PP.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 3, MHD, Kortan (unassisted), 10:11.

Saves -- Weidemann (BHS) 22; Kressin (MHD) 11.