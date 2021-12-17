For much of Thursday’s game at Xcel Energy Center, the Minnesota Wild looked like a team that hadn’t played since Sunday and hadn’t practiced in a week and a half.

The evidence was everywhere. The sloppy passes. The missed nets. The overall lack of energy.

Honestly, if it wasn’t for Cam Talbot standing on his head in the crease, the Wild might’ve gotten blown out. He finished with 38 saves in the game, calming things down in the opening 20 minutes when the Wild were outshot 21-6 by the spiraling Buffalo Sabres.

In the end, though, the Wild fell 3-2 in a shootout, marking the first time coach Dean Evason has lost three games in a row during the regular season.

It was a well-earned loss for the Wild. They looked discombobulated from the opening puck drop and struggled to find a rhythm throughout the game.

Still, as out of sorts as they looked early on, Jon Merrill put the Wild in front 1-0 midway through the first period with a slap shot that trickled past goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. That gave the Wild a lead they probably didn’t deserve heading into the locker room at intermission.

That score held until midway through the second period when center Dylan Cozens helped tie the game for the Sabres, deflecting an initial shot from defenseman Henri Jokiharju to level the score at 1-1.

Though the Wild didn’t do much to get themselves back into the game after that, Kirill Kaprizov made it 2-1 late in the second period with a shot that snuck through Luukkonen’s legs.

It looked like that might be enough for the Wild to squeak out a win. But the Sabres tied the game at 2-2 midway through the third period when defenseman Mark Pysyk found the back of the net. That came after a couple of ill-advised turnovers by Merrill and Dmitry Kulikov behind the net.

That set the stage for overtime where neither the Wild nor the Sabres found the back of the net. In the shootout, center Tage Thompson scored the only goal to lift the Sabres to the win.