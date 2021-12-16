BEMIDJI – Rehabilitation takes a toll not just on the body, but also the mind. For an athlete used to spending every waking moment around teammates, it is a lonely grind focused on building one’s body back up to peak condition after injury.

Fifth-year goaltender Kerigan Dowhy spent weeks away from the ice this season, unable to rejoin the Bemidji State women’s hockey team until last week after suffering a grade 2 partial tear of her MCL against Ohio State in October.

“The hardest part was trying to feel a connection with the team after playing the role I had last year, and then going (to) not even dressing and not even being part of practice and that kind of stuff,” Dowhy said. “The No. 1 thing I found difficult was just feeling connected.”

While Dowhy was out, sophomore Hannah Hogenson ascended to the starting goalie role and has excelled, winning WCHA Goaltender of the Month for November and registering some eye-popping save totals, like a 56-save shutout at No. 1 Wisconsin and a 95-save weekend in two games against the Badgers at the Sanford Center.

Seeing her position mate fill the netminder role with such aplomb helped ease the pain of Dowhy’s long rehab process.

“Honestly, she's been our best player,” Dowhy said. “Definitely been our MVP this whole season since I've been out. … It's hard watching games. It's hard being hurt. Anyone with an injury can agree that watching in the stands isn't fun. But I think just watching her play has made it a whole lot more fun.”

Such success could have led to jealousy or other hard feelings, but the culture among BSU’s goalies has helped them support their young teammate and relish her performances.

“It's always been a healthy dynamic,” said head coach Jim Scanlan, himself a former BSU goaltender. “It's always been a unique relationship just because everybody wants to play, right? They're all very talented goalies. But they're outstanding people, and you can see that part of it in how they support each other.”

Dowhy has leaned into that team support by trying to diversify her role as a teammate. With a different perspective on the game after being sidelined, she has endeavored to impart her wisdom by connecting with different age groups throughout the Beavers’ locker room.

“This injury taught me a lot about being a better teammate,” Dowhy said. “And not just for the people that I'm close with in my class or in the seniors, but all the way down to freshmen. I feel like it got me closer with other players too that maybe I wasn't as close with before. So with how brutal an injury is, it actually had a lot of positives on my life and hopefully going forward.”

Scanlan has said that it will be difficult to remove Hogenson from the starting lineup with her quality of performance. Until Dowhy returns to the ice in a game setting, though, it will be difficult for her to fully get her bearings.

“It's awesome that Kerigan is back healthy,” Scanlan said. “The biggest thing for her now is just to get back into game shape. It's not easy when you're not playing, but just the continual practices and how we practice is certainly going to help her get back to her form.”

In the meantime, Dowhy will continue embracing her new role as a bridge between different groups in the locker room, taking full advantage of the new outlook this process has given her.

“The injury really put in perspective how short a season really is,” Dowhy said. “My goal going forward is to really just appreciate every weekend I get. You never know when injuries can happen, and just because I had one doesn't mean I won't get one again. So just really enjoying the time I have on the ice (and) off the ice with the girls.”

Bemidji State faces Minnesota State this weekend for its last series before a long winter break. The Beavers play the Mavericks at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, and 3:01 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, with both games at the Sanford Center.