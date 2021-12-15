If anything crystalized over the past couple of Wild games it’s that defenseman Jonas Brodin might be the team’s most valuable player. And this is on a team with winger Kirill Kaprizov, defenseman Jared Spurgeon and goaltender Cam Talbot.

While each player on the Wild roster is important to the team’s overall success, back-to-back losses suggest Brodin might impact winning more than any of them. Without the veteran Swede in the lineup, the Wild looked discombobulated for large chunks of both games.

Brodin, 28, is the straw that stirs the drink on a nightly basis, capable of defending masterfully in his own end, and effortlessly starting a breakout with a few strides up the ice.

The whole game plan falls apart without Brodin in the lineup. You just don’t realize it until he’s gone.

“He’s a big part of our hockey club,” coach Dean Evason said. “He does so many really good things. All areas of the game.”

Plus, Brodin has an insane chemistry with best bud Matt Dumba. They play off each other so well and that confidence permeates throughout the rest of the blue line.

That’s why the Wild are thrilled that Brodin is expected to return from an upper-body injury for Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres at Xcel Energy Center. He was prepared to come back Tuesday against Carolina before the game was postponed because of a COVID outbreak among the Hurricanes.

After playing most of last Thursday’s game against the San Jose Sharks, Brodin said he suffered the upper-body injury on his final shift of the game.

“It was nothing bad,” Brodin said. “Just a couple of days and I was good to go. I feel good now.”

Gaudreau returns

After missing six games while in COVID protocol, winger Freddy Gaudreau returned to the ice in Sunday’s game against the Golden Knights. He admitted it was an adjustment getting back into action after missing so much time.

“The game is for sure different than practices,” said Gaudreau, who skated a few times by himself last week before meeting the team in Las Vegas. “Just staying out for awhile and coming back is a little tough. But overall it was pretty good.”

The most frustrating part for Gaudreau is he felt his game was trending in the right direction before he tested positive for the virus.

“That’s tough to get out of that rhythm,” Gaudreau said. “But it was fun to see the boys having so much success and I was proud to be a part of this team even though I wasn’t playing.”

Scoring change

Upon further review, center Nico Sturm has been credited with a goal after deflecting a puck into the back of the net during Sunday’s game against the Golden Knights. The goal was originally credited to defenseman Alex Goligoski, who fired a puck through traffic in front.

Briefly

The NHL announced Wednesday that country singer Thomas Rhett will play at the Winter Classic Game between the Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field on Jan. 1.