CROOKSTON – The Bemidji High School girls hockey team earned its first tie of the season Tuesday night in Crookston, tying the Pirates 1-1 despite a 40-20 disadvantage in shots on goal.

Goaltender Payton Weidemann was the star of the game for the Lumberjacks, collecting 39 saves to keep Crookston from turning the shot deficit into a goal deficit.

The Pirates did get one past Weidemann in the first period, with Aleah Bienek scoring at 11:41 to give Crookston an early lead. But the Jacks had an answer in the second period, with Sammy Nistler scoring at 14:52 off assists from Chloe Hasbargen and Bella Webb to tie the contest at one.

Both netminders held it there through the remainder. Kailee Magsam stopped 19 total shots to keep the Pirates (6-3-1) from allowing more than one score.

Bemidji (0-6-1) next faces Moorhead at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, at the Bemidji Community Arena.





Bemidji 1, Crookston 1 (OT)

BHS 0 1 0 0 -- 1

CRK 1 0 0 0 -- 1

First period -- 1, CRK GOAL, Bienek (Fee, Solheim), 11:41.

Second period -- 2, BHS GOAL, S. Nistler (Hasbargen, Webb), 14:52.

Third period -- No scoring.

Overtime – No scoring.

Saves -- Weidemann (BHS) 39; Magsam (CRK) 19.