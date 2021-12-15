If you watched only the first two minutes of the Bemidji High School boys hockey team’s game against Detroit Lakes on Tuesday, you’d think that the Lumberjacks were in deep trouble. The Jacks conceded the opening goal to DL’s Carter Bellefeuille on a breakaway 1:45 into the contest.

But over the final 49 minutes, BHS played like the much better team, scoring four goals and generally keeping the puck in its offensive zone to earn a 4-1 win at the Bemidji Community Arena.

“I thought we played OK,” assistant coach Tyler McNamara said. “We could have been a lot better. We had opportunities that we just didn't finish. We quit moving our feet at times. Didn't move the puck quick enough. But we also were finding ourselves getting opportunities, so it was kind of a roller coaster. But I definitely think it wasn't our best overall.”

After Bellefeuille’s early goal, Cooper Malkowski responded with a score for the Lumberjacks 7:34 into the second period to tie the game. Then, Ben Kieson gave the Jacks the lead when he scored 13:29 into the period.

“Our first two goals were rebound goals,” McNamara said. “So it's just going to the net with your stick on the ice and kind of getting those gritty ones. (That’s) kind of where we didn't (always) capitalize and something that we can improve on moving forward.”

Bemidji stretched the lead in the third period, as Wyatt Mattfield found some space on a breakaway and slid in a shot to make the deficit 3-1. From there, the Jacks clamped down, nullifying a late Lakers power play before Wylee Gladen scored an empty-netter at 15:23 to ice the contest.

Jackson Hill recorded 12 saves in net for Bemidji, while the Lumberjacks tossed 35 shots on goal against DL goaltender Elijah Blow.

The win improved BHS to 4-2-1 this season, a solid start to the year. But McNamara thinks there is still plenty of room to grow.

“You play for February,” McNamara said. “It's good to learn these lessons now, as opposed to late January, February when you're trying to make a push for the playoffs.”

The Lumberjacks have plenty to clean up, such as another too many men on the ice penalty – their fourth in seven games. There’s plenty of time to do so – it’s just a matter of whether the Jacks will.

“I think we're right where we're supposed to be,” McNamara said. “But I think we got a ways to go in terms of what this team can do. They say potential is a dirty word, but I think this team has something that can make a little bit of noise come mid- to late-February. So we got some work to do, but there's definitely some opportunity there.”

Bemidji returns to the ice to face Buffalo at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, at the BCA.





Bemidji 4, Detroit Lakes 1

DL 1 0 0 -- 1

BHS 0 2 2 -- 4

First period -- 1, DL GOAL, Bellefeuille (Larson), 1:45.

Second period -- 2, BHS GOAL, Malkowski (Mannausau, Mattfield), 7:34; 3, BHS GOAL, Kieson (Gladen, Lalli), 13:29.

Third period -- 4, BHS GOAL, Mattfield (Yavarow), 8:57; 5, BHS GOAL, Gladen (Mannausau, Knutson), 15:23, EN.

Saves -- Hill (BHS) 12; Blow (DL) 31.