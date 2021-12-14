ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin has officially been named the general manager of the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team, a decision in the works ever since Stan Bowman resigned from the same position in October.

It’s a full-circle moment for the 51-year-old Guerin, who was a three-time Olympian as a player (1998 in Nagano, 2002 in Salt Lake City and 2006 in Torino) and helped Team USA capture a silver medal in 2002.

“This is actually a dream of a lifetime, and something that I take with tremendous pride,” Guerin said during a Zoom call Tuesday.

Guerin played 1,263 career games in 18 seasons in the NHL, winning the Stanley Cup with the New Jersey Devils in 1995 and the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009. He also won Stanley Cups as an executive with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

New York Rangers general manager Chris Drury will be the assistant general manager of Team USA. He’s also a three-time Olympian (2002 in Salt Lake City, 2006 in Torino, and 2010 in Vancouver).

Guerin and Drury are said to be working with a long list of about 55 NHL players. The only confirmed members of the Team USA roster at the moment are Toronto Maple Leafs center Austin Matthews and the Chicago Blackhawks tandem of winger Patrick Kane and defenseman Seth Jones.

“Our focus right now is to put together the best team we possibly can to compete for a gold medal,” Guerin said. “With the deep player pool that we have in the United States now, we feel that that’s (realistic). I’m very lucky to have Chris Drury working with me.”

While the Winter Olympics as a whole will take place from Feb. 4-20 in Beijing, the men’s hockey tournament itself will run from Feb. 9-19. Team USA will open competition against host China on Feb. 10.

There is no deadline for withdrawal from the Olympics, though according to NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly there would be financial costs after Jan. 10. There are a variety of reasons the NHL might decide to back out amid rising COVID cases worldwide.

“I think part of our responsibility is to make sure that they feel comfortable going,” Guerin said. “The last thing we want to do is put anybody in harm’s way. I think to give the players a comfort level that they’re going to be taken care of, and looked after, is very important.”



