ST. PAUL -- With the number of COVID cases surging across the NHL, the league has decided to postpone Tuesday’s game between the Minnesota Wild and Carolina Hurricanes at Xcel Energy Center. A makeup date has not been determined.

This decision from the NHL came in response to a COVID outbreak in the Hurricanes locker room.

In total, four players on the Hurricanes tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, including Ian Cole, Steven Lorentz, Jordan Staal and Andrei Svechnikov, while teammates Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis tested positive on Monday while the team was in Vancouver.

As a result, Aho and Jarvis are currently quarantining in in Vancouver, along with a member of the Hurricanes training staff who also tested positive.

This is the first time this season that the Wild have been part of a postponement.

It’s worth noting that nobody on the Wild is currently in COVID protocol, though Freddy Gaudreau recently returned to the lineup after missing six games due to a positive test. Other players on the Wild that have tested positive this season include Mats Zuccarello and Rem Pitlick.

All players on the Wild and Hurricanes are vaccinated as is pretty much the entire NHL. It’s believed that Tyler Bertuzzi of the Detroit Red Wings is the only unvaccinated player in the league.

This isn’t the first time this season that the NHL has had to navigate a COVID outbreak.

It started with the Ottawa Senators and New York Islanders both dealing with a COVID outbreak last month. Then, on Monday, the league postponed the next three Calgary Flames games due to a COVID outbreak.

Flames general manager Brad Treliving talked to reporters on Tuesday and confirmed that the team was up to 10 positive tests.

Though the numbers across the NHL appear to be getting worse by the day, according to ESPN insider Emily Kaplan, there haven’t been any discussions about pausing the season. Not yet at least.

Meanwhile, the rest of the sports world is dealing with the same problem.

In the NFL, a record 37 positive tests came back on Monday, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, with more than 25 additional positive tests on Tuesday. Locally, the Vikings added running back Alexander Mattison to the COVID list on Monday. They did the same with wide receiver Dede Westbrook on Tuesday.

In response to the uptick in COVID cases, the NFL is requiring Tier 1 and Tier 2 staff to get a booster shot no later than Dec 27. Tier 1 and Tier 2 staff are coaches and anyone that has direct contact with players. This mandate does not apply to NFL players.

As for the NBA, the league recently announced that it was postponing the next two Chicago Bulls games to let the team get back to full strength. On Monday, the Bulls had a total of 10 players in the league’s health and safety protocols. No players on the Timberwolves are currently on the COVID list.