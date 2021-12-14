The NHL is fickle by nature. There’s such a fine line between wins and losses on a nightly basis, which might explain why Wild coach Dean Evason constantly preaches never getting too high or too low. That mindset will be put to the test this week.

A few days after taking an eight-game win streak all the way to the top of the NHL standings, the Wild return home from their West Coast road trip licking their wounds after back-to-back losses, 2-1 to the Los Angeles on Saturday and 6-4 at Vegas on Sunday night. All of a sudden, that winning streak feels like a lifetime ago.

Now it’s important to keep things in perspective.

Despite the back-to-back losses, the Wild (19-8-1, 39 points) woke up on Monday morning as the best team in the Western Conference. They also were only a point back of the Florida Panthers (18-5-4, 40 points), Washington Capitals (17-5-6, 40 points), and Toronto Maple Leafs (19-8-2, 40 points) for the most points in the NHL.

It’s not as if the sky is falling in the Twin Cities.

That said, it would behoove the Wild to stop this brief losing streak in its tracks. The first chance to do that comes Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricanes (19-7-1, 39 points) with a puck drop set for 7 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center.

“We can’t turn back on each other now,” alternate captain Marcus Foligno said. “We’ve been playing great hockey. We just have to stay with it and understand that good teams get back on track right away when things look like they’re going in the opposite direction.”

There’s no doubt the Wild are a good team. They boast the star power and lineup depth required of a legitimate Stanley Cup contender, and maybe more important, have consistently been able to bounce back in the face of adversity. Since Evason took over for former coach Bruce Boudreau on Feb. 14, 2020, the Wild haven’t lost three games in a row during the regular season.

That’s a pretty remarkable stat considering Evason has already coached 96 regular-season games behind the Wild bench.

“We expect to win every night,” Foligno said. “We also understand that anyone can beat anyone in this league. It’s just something where we have to understand that this is the grind and we’re at the top of the league for a reason.”

Asked about the upcoming game against the Hurricanes, Evason kept it short and sweet, replying, “Our group will be ready.”

That feeling resonates throughout the Wild locker room. Nobody is resting the laurels of the recent eight-game winning streak.

“You’ve got to get back at it,” veteran winger Mats Zuccarello said. “We battle hard as a team. Everyone out there gives everything as far as blocking shots, backchecking, stuff like that. As long as we have that, we’ll be in a good spot.”

Just as quick as things can turn downward in the NHL, it doesn’t take much for a good team to get back on the upswing. Thus, if the Wild are able to score a win in Tuesday’s game, maybe it signals the start of another winning streak.

“We understand the game we need to play to win,” Foligno said. “We know we can pull a string of wins together pretty quickly because we’ve done it before.”