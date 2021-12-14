Josh Fenton was a senior associate athletic director at Miami University when he applied to become the NCHC's first commissioner. He did not get the job, but months before the conference's first season in 2013, the job opened back up and he was asked to become the commissioner.

On Dec. 3, he announced he will be leaving the NCHC at the end of this season to become the commissioner of the Summit League. He discusses what it was like starting the conference, the success of the Frozen Faceoff tournament, his most challenging stretch as commissioner, what makes a good commissioner and more with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers.

Podcast Timestamps:

2:40 the process that led to getting Summit League commissioner position

5:26 challenges with becoming a commissioner of a multisport conference after being in charge of a single sport conference

8:10 the start of the NCHC and becoming the commissioner

17:57 the success of the Frozen Faceoff

20:30 the most challenging stretch as NCHC commissioner

23:15 could NCHC merge with Summit League

25:28 what makes a good commissioner

29:00 not being able to show emotion at conference games

30:43 how NCHC.tv, CBS Sports Network, social media has helped fan engagement

