LAS VEGAS — All the Minnesota Wild could talk about after Saturday’s loss to the Los Angeles Kings was turning the page. It was the common refrain throughout the locker room after the eight-game winning streak.

For the Wild, a chance to respond in the face of some adversity was something to get excited about. The fact that the chance for a response came less than 24 hours later against the rival Vegas Golden Knights was an added bonus.

Unfortunately for the Wild, they dropped their second straight game with a 6-4 loss to the Golden Knights. It was a highly entertaining game that could’ve gone either way. In the end, though, the Golden Knights did a little bit more.

For the second straight night, the Wild looked lethargic in the early stages of the first period, and defenseman Zach Whitecloud made them pay with a snipe to put the Golden Knights in front 1-0.

That score held until midway through the first period when the Wild finally started to wake up. They strung together a couple of solid shifts — most notably a stellar effort from the fourth line of Nico Sturm centering Brandon Duhaime and Nick Bjugstad — and Alex Goligoski finished the sequence with a snipe through traffic to tie the game at 1-1.

A few minutes later, though, the Golden Knights regained the lead as winger Evgenii Dadonov buried a shot on the power play to make it 2-1. That put the Wild in chase mode once again, and they responded late in the first period as Mats Zuccarello netted a buzzer beater with less than a second left on the clock to tie the game at 2-2.

As both teams emerged from the locker room for the second period, Bjugstad started things off with bang, netting a goal less than 10 seconds into the frame to put the Wild in front 3-2.

The back-and-forth game continued later in the second period as Whitecloud scored again to tie the game at 3-3. Not long after that, star winger Max Pacioretty got loose on a breakaway and wired a shot past Cam Talbot to make it 4-3 in favor of the Golden Knights.

As the second period wound to a close, the Wild got a number of chances on the power play, including a 5-on-3 for 1 minute, 18 seconds. Much like last month in Las Vegas, though, the Wild couldn’t convert on the 5-on-3 and the Golden Knights stayed in front.

That set the stage for the third period where the Wild tied the game almost immediately as Marcus Foligno cashed in on a fortuitous bounce in front to make it 4-4.

The sequence started with Jared Spurgeon firing a shot that was destined to go wide before goaltender Robin Lehner tried to glove the puck. Instead, Lehner knocked the puck into his own crease, and Foligno made him pay.

Unfortunately for the Wild, the officials tagged Jordie Benn with a penalty a few minutes later, and the Golden Knights took advantage almost immediately as captain Mark Stone pounded home a loose puck to make it 5-4. That proved to be the difference and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo added an empty-net goal for the Golden Knights in the final minute to finalize the score at 6-4.



