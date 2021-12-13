LAS VEGAS — Minnesota Wild winger Freddy Gaudreau was set to return to the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights. He had missed the previous six games after entering COVID protocol ahead of a Nov. 30 contest against Arizona Coyotes.

Though the Wild managed to get by without Gaudreau, coach Dean Evason was very happy to have his versatility back in the mix.

“I think Freddy does everything, right?” Evason said. “He kills penalties. He plays on the power play. Won’t probably get a lot of those looks tonight because we’ll monitor and hold his minutes down. Just a good, sound hockey player that structurally plays the right way. It’ll be nice to have him back in there.”

After exiting COVID protocol earlier this week, Gaudreau skated three times in the Twin Cities by himself before meeting the team in Las Vegas. Not surprisingly, he isn’t quite in game shape at the moment, so the Wild will bring him along slowly in the meantime.

In response to Gaudreau coming back, the Wild reassigned winger Mason Shaw to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League.

“He was real good for two hockey games,” Evason said of Shaw. “Somebody obviously that we knew could play. He’s obviously battled back from his injuries. He’s somebody I know now that we feel very comfortable calling up.”

Marathon shift

While there wasn’t much for the Wild to write home about in Saturday’s loss to the Los Angeles Kings, defenseman Jon Merrill made his mark with a marathon shift that spanned 3 minutes, 17 seconds.

It was grueling to watch in real time as Merrill stayed on the ice for what felt like forever, blocked a couple of shots for good measure, then finally made his way to the bench.

“A little bit of pain,” Merrill said with a smile. “But we’ve got a group that sticks together and we battle through all that stuff so it’s fun.”

That sequence shows how much Merrill has meant to the Wild this season. He’s played big minutes over the past stretch.

“I pride myself on being a guy that can do anything that they ask of me,” Merrill said. “Just being a utility guy. Whatever they need from me. I’m just happy to be out there and be playing. But definitely defense is something that I look to do the best I can.”

Brodin update

For the second straight game, the Wild were without defenseman Jonas Brodin. He’s working his way through an upper-body injury at the moment.

Asked about Brodin’s injury, Evason replied, “The MRI was good. But he still won’t play (Sunday).”

It’s unclear what this means for Brodin’s status moving forward. His next opportunity to come back into the lineup would be during Tuesday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes.



