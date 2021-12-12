ST. MICHAEL -- A scoreless first period proved to be a deceptive start to Saturday’s game between the Bemidji High School boys hockey team and St. Michael-Albertville.

The two teams exploded in the second and third frames, generating four total goals in each stanza for what became a 6-2 Knights win in St. Michael.

STMA scored three goals in each of the latter two periods, while the Lumberjacks managed just one apiece. All six St. Michael-Albertville goals were scored by different players.

Wylee Gladen scored for the Jacks at 7:40 in the second period, with Wyatt Mattfield adding Bemidji’s second score 14:38 into the third on a power play. That leveled the score at 1-1, but STMA answered two minutes later and never looked back.

Jackson Hill recorded 28 saves for the Lumberjacks on 32 shots faced, while Austin Dietrich stopped 29 shots for the Knights.

The Jacks return to the ice against Detroit Lakes at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the Bemidji Community Arena.





St. Michael-Albertville 6, Bemidji 2

BHS 0 1 1 – 2

STMA 0 3 3 – 6

First period – No scoring.

Second period – 1, STMA GOAL, Miller (Jordan), 3:35; 2, BHS GOAL, Gladen (Pickett, Mattfield), 7:40; 3, STMA GOAL, Raymond (Waller, Jordan), 9:43, PP; 4, STMA GOAL, J. Johnson (Waller, Hansen), 9:58.

Third period – 5, STMA GOAL, B. Johnson (Waller, J. Johnson), 1:55; 6, BHS GOAL, Mattfield (Gladen), 14:38, PP; 7, STMA GOAL, Jordan (Miller), 15:57, EN; 8, STMA GOAL, Rokala (Dunton), 16:32.

Saves – Hill (BHS) 28; Dietrich (STMA) 29.