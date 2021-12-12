LOS ANGELES — You’ve got to give Wild winger Kevin Fiala some credit. As snakebitten as he’s been this season, he’s maintained a good sense of humor through it all.

Need proof? After scoring a big goal in Thursday’s win over the San Jose Sharks, the 25-year-old winger cracked a joke that was emblematic of his struggles so far.

Asked what he was thinking with the puck bouncing right to him with an open net in front, Fiala quipped, “I thought it was going to bounce over my stick.”

That’s been the case for much of the past month.

No player on the Wild has generated as many scoring chance as Fiala, yet he hasn’t been able to find the back of the net with any sort of regularity. He has 17 points (4 goals, 13 assists) to this point and should have way more than that.

Maybe that’s why Fiala let out so a big roar as the puck found the back of the net early in Thursday’s win.

“It felt really good,” Fiala said. “I can’t lie about that.”

What has kept Fiala motivated through the struggles?

“We’ve been winning so it’s great for the team,” Fiala said. “That’s been motivating me to keep going. I feel like I’ve been playing really, really good. Just couldn’t get it in. This was the night I (did) and hopefully it keeps going.”

His teammates have no doubt that Fiala will catch fire at some point. He always seems to follow up scoring droughts with hot streaks.

“He’s got a ton of talent,” fellow winger Jordan Greenway said. “He’s been playing well. He might not have as many goals as he wants. But he’s been contributing. I feel like he gets chances every night. He’s been a big part of us having the success that we’ve had. We lean on him a lot and we’re going to continue to. He’s still doing good things and I’m pretty sure if he keeps working on it and staying patient things will come for him.”

KAHKONEN STARTS

Wild goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen got the start between the pipes in Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings. He entered the contest having won his past four starts, getting wins over the New York Islanders, the Arizona Coyotes twice and the New Jersey Devils.

“He’s been really big and he’s getting out and challenging,” coach Dean Evason said. “He’s played very well as of late.”

That means goaltender Cam Talbot will likely get the start in Sunday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

SHAW IMPRESSES

Wild winger Mason Shaw certainly didn’t look out of place in his NHL debut. He was all over the ice in Thursday’s win and impressed the coaching staff in the process.

“I thought he was great,” Evason said. “He went to the net, played a gritty game, skated. What we were most impressed with is he was not afraid of the moment. You saw him on the bench and it was like it was his 10th year in the league. He’s very positive and very confident.”