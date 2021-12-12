BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team came painfully close to its first win of the season on Saturday, but the Lumberjacks were blanked on the scoreboard for a 1-0 loss against Buffalo/Maple Lake at the Bemidji Community Arena.

Marlo Reynolds produced the game-winner for the Bison (2-7-1) after two scoreless periods, scoring at the 3:30 mark of the third frame off an assist from Maia Hoepner.

The Lumberjacks (0-6), meanwhile, were silenced by Buffalo/Maple Lake netminder Madeline Mootz, who finished 17-for-17 on save opportunities.

Payton Weidemann was 24-for-25 on save attempts for BHS.

Bemidji will get another crack at its first win at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Crookston.





Buffalo/Maple Lake 1, Bemidji 0

BML 0 0 1 -- 1

BHS 0 0 0 -- 0

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 1, BML, Reynolds (Hoepner), 3:30.

Saves -- Weidemann (BHS) 24; Mootz (BML) 17.