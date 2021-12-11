It’s been nearly four years since Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson’s series of fakes left Canadian goaltender Shannon Szabados lying on her side, straining and reaching as a puck slid by her in the shootout.

Seconds later, goaltender Maddie Rooney made one last stop, and the U.S. women’s hockey team had its first Olympic gold medal in 20 years. In the ensuing years, much has changed.

Lamoureux-Davidson and her twin sister, Monique Lamoureux-Morando — who scored the game-tying goal in that game — have retired. So has Meghan Duggan, who captained that team. Robb Stauber, the head coach of that team, made way for Bob Corkum, who has since stepped down.

But for all that has changed, one thing seems certain: Come Olympic time, the United States and Canada are expected to be duking it out for gold and silver.

In their quest to defend their gold medal this February in Beijing, the U.S. women’s national team has been preparing at the Super Rink in Blaine since October. A total of 26 players are currently participating in the residency program; all but three will be selected for the Olympic roster.

The team is currently in the midst of the My Why Tour, a series of games against Canada. The two countries have split the first four, and they will resume the tour this week with two games in St. Louis followed by a game at the Xcel Energy Center on Dec. 20.

The residency has followed a three-week on, one-week off format, forward Hannah Brandt said, their days filled with games and practices before a week of relaxation and recovery. This time around, there are more games on the schedule in the lead up to the Olympics, something for which coach Joel Johnson said some of the veterans on the team had advocated.

Johnson, the head women’s hockey coach at St. Thomas and a longtime assistant coach at the U before that, was tapped to lead the team officially over the summer, the interim label stripped away from his title.

The coach has plenty of familiarity with the roster, having coached many of the players either in college, at the U-18 level or the U-22 level. Most of the rest, he has coached against. The residency roster features a host of Minnesotans, starting with Johnson, who grew up in the Woodbury area.

“I think the fun part about it is most of these players have either trained here or participated in environments in Minnesota,” Johnson said. “… I think certainly it’s a nice resource when there’s some local people that can go home or provide a couch on a day off to go watch a soccer game or a football game.”

Six players hail from Minnesota — Rooney, Brandt, Lee Stecklein, Kelly Pannek, Dani Cameranesi and Grace Zumwinkle. The last five all have starred at Minnesota. Three more Gophers — two former, one current (though redshirting this year) — are also on the roster: Megan Bozek, Amanda Kessel and Abbey Murphy. Anna Wilgren, who hails from Hudson, Wis., is a Minnesota State Mankato Maverick.

The roster will be pared down shortly in anticipation of the Olympic Games. An announcement is expected to come during the NHL Winter Classic game between the Wild and St. Louis Blues on New Year’s Day at Target Field.

Kendall Coyne Schofield will captain the team, which is filled with veterans who have competed in an Olympics or two — or in star Hilary Knight’s case, three — and rookies looking to make their first team.

“I’m a little bit older, so I feel like more of a veteran and (I’m) trying to help and lead the rookies and it’s felt nice,” Cameranesi said. “I think just overall the whole feeling of the team and the camaraderie we have has been incredible so far. … We have lots of fun out there every single day. There’s lot of smiles on everyone’s faces all the time.”

Brandt, who starred at Hill-Murray, noted the U.S. heads into the Olympic cycle this time around with targets on their backs having taken gold last time around. But, she added, the team still feels as if it has something to prove.

And in less than two months, four years after they left South Korea with gold, they’ll have their chance to do so once more in Beijing, China. The Games take place from Feb. 4-20.

“When we’re at our best, we play still with a chip on our shoulder, like we have something to prove. And I think that’s kind of what our identity we’ve come to re-find is, ‘Hey, we’ve got to go out there and battle and win,’ and we have that desire, that deep, deep desire to win even though we won in 2018,” Pannek said.