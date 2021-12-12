BEMIDJI -- Kyle Looft was called for a five-minute major and game misconduct in the third period of the Bemidji State men hockey team’s game against No. 1 Minnesota State on Saturday at the Sanford Center. The Beavers were shorthanded for a quarter of a period and already down two goals.

Not only did the Beavers not concede any scores, they added one of their own, a shorthanded breakaway by Alex Ierullo at 6:28. But they failed to seize upon the momentum and couldn’t tie the game in the remaining half of the period. A late empty-net goal by MSU’s Brendan Furry sealed the 3-1 win for the Mavericks.

“Sometimes with a five minute major, if you're a minus-1 (on goals), sometimes you're saying it's not all bad,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. “But we end up being a plus-1 on that, are you kidding me? And we made it a game, and we energized the crowd and the bench was rocking. I thought we played pretty darn good, and it was great to see. Our guys did a lot of good things tonight.”

Ierullo’s score electrified the home crowd, which had built to a fever pitch after increasing dissatisfaction with a number of penalty calls that went against the Beavers. BSU was booked for six penalties, including Looft’s major. Minnesota State was whistled for only two minors.

“There's nothing you can do about penalties, but I liked our battle level tonight,” Serratore said. “We had none last night. It was nonexistent last night.”

Ierullo said the team made the right adjustments from game one to game two, which made them much more competitive against the size and skill of the No. 1 team in the country.

“We addressed the things that we had to address this morning from the last game,” Ierullo said. “I thought we played pretty well. They’re a good team. You got to give credit where credit’s due. … We knew it wasn’t going to be easy, but last night, it was a terrible game. We felt bad for our fans, the alumni. And we knew we had to answer today, and I think we did that.”

After a scoreless first period, Minnesota State took a 2-0 lead in the second frame behind goals from Ryan Sandelin and Bennett Zmolek -- the younger brother of BSU’s Will Zmolek.

Despite the MSU strikes, one standout for Bemidji State was goaltender Mattias Sholl. The freshman recorded several crucial saves down the stretch to keep the deficit at 2-1. He showcased his athleticism multiple times in the crease, but never more than when he splayed out flat to his left on a save in the third period. The freshman from Hermosa Beach, Calif., finished with 37 saves overall.

“Gosh, he played well,” Serratore said. “And we hung him out to dry last night. That's why I played him tonight. That was on our (skaters) last night, that was not on Mattias.”

The Beavers (10-8, 8-4 CCHA) successfully responded from Friday’s night 5-1 loss and gave the Mavericks (16-4, 12-2 CCHA) a much more competitive game Saturday. Now, they will have two weeks free of games for winter break.

BSU returns to the ice in three weeks to face St. Cloud State for a nonconference home and home series. The opener will be at 6:07 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, at the Sanford Center, with the rematch at 6:07 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, in St. Cloud.

Minnesota State 3, Bemidji State 1

MSU 0 2 1 -- 3

BSU 0 0 1 -- 1

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, MSU GOAL, Sandelin (Morton, Aamodt), 0:34; 2, MSU GOAL, B. Zmolek (Napravnik, Smith), 17:48.

Third period -- 3, BSU GOAL, Ierullo (O. Sillinger), 6:28, SH; 4, MSU GOAL, Furry (Aamodt), 19:45, EN.

Saves -- Sholl (BSU) 37; McKay (MSU) 17.