BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team trailed No. 1 Wisconsin 3-2 Saturday at the Sanford Center with 13:47 remaining in the game. Lydia Passolt’s backhand score had just sliced the deficit in half, and the Beavers were within one goal with plenty of time to find an equalizer.

Then, disaster struck.

Already down a player after a Kendra Fortin penalty at 7:23, BSU was forced to play 5-on-3 once Taylor Larson was called for cross-checking at 8:11. The Badgers took full advantage, with Daryl Watts scoring at 9:07 to put UW up two.

The Beavers couldn’t threaten down the stretch, and Wisconsin added a late empty-net goal to win 5-2. But Bemidji State was still thinking about the 5-on-3 after the game.

“We just felt that their player was going down really easily (on the cross-check call),” head coach Jim Scanlan said. “And embellishment is supposed to be a point of emphasis. It's supposed to be called, but it's never called. I realize it's a gutsy call by the officials, but at the same time, if it's embellishment, it's embellishment.”

The Beavers held off the Badgers for 56 seconds of the scheduled 1:12 of 5-on-3 time, but it wasn’t quite enough to stop Watts, who scored her second of the contest.

“It is what it is,” Scanlan said. “I mean, they make some calls, we got to try and kill it. I thought we were doing a pretty good job. (Goaltender Hannah Hogenson) came up with some stops for us. ... Daryl Watts is pretty prolific when it comes to scoring. And she was able to find a spot, so hats off to them.”

The UW score sapped much of the momentum BSU had generated from its second goal. No one felt that more than Passolt, the scorer of that critical goal.

“It was really exciting when it was 3-2,” Passolt said. “We were all just pumped. We were like 'Woo, we got this! It's so close.’ And then we got that penalty, which was a tough call. To all of us, we thought it was a tough call. But yeah, I think that just kind of changed the momentum of the game.”

Wisconsin built an early 2-0 lead in the first period with goals by Watts and Brette Pettet. Lindsey Featherstone gave the Beavers an answer in the second period, though, scoring at 11:45 to breathe life into the BSU attack. But the Badgers had a quick retort with a Casey O’Brien score at 13:27, placing Bemidji State right back in a two-goal hole.

Passolt’s goal at 6:13 of the third period flipped the momentum and gave the Beavers hope that they could tie the game. But UW (17-1-1, 13-1-1 WCHA) clamped down after the 5-on-3 score.

Hogenson kept the Beavers in the game by recording 46 saves. Combined with her 49 saves on Friday, she recorded 95 total saves in the series. Hogenson’s stellar play has kept her in net despite fifth-year starter Kerigan Dowhy returning to the active roster from injury this weekend.

“Pretty tough not to play Hannah at this point,” Scanlan said. “She's been outstanding. This weekend, I think she showed that., Almost 100 saves in two games. And she gave us a chance. She gave us a chance today, kept us in it yesterday. Just playing extremely well.”

BSU (6-10-2, 3-10-1 WCHA) has one more series before winter break, a two-game homestand with Minnesota State at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, and 3:01 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Sanford Center.

Wisconsin 5, Bemidji State 2

UW 2 1 2 -- 5

BSU 0 1 1 -- 2

First period -- 1, UW GOAL, Watts (Pettet, Edwards), 11:47; 2, UW GOAL, Pettet (LaMantia, Watts), 18:21.

Second period -- 3, BSU GOAL, Featherstone (Nelson), 11:45; 4, UW GOAL, O’Brien (LaMantia), 13:27.

Third period -- 5, BSU GOAL, Passolt (Myers, Beebe), 6:13; 6, UW GOAL, Watts (Bowlby), 9:07, 5v3; 7, UW GOAL, Shirley (Watts, LaMantia), 19:17, EN.

Saves -- Hogenson (BSU) 46; Blair (UW) 13.