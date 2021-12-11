SARTELL – The Bemidji High School boys hockey team defeated Sartell-St. Stephen 1-0 Friday on the strength of a second-period score by Wyatt Mattfield and a defense that shut out the Sabres in their home rink.

Mattfield scored 3:52 into the second off assists from Colten Pickett and Cael Knutson, while BHS goaltender Jackson Hill recorded a 17-save shutout to make it stand up.

Sabres goalie Noah Hacker collected 25 stops but conceded the lone score in the second period. It proved to be the difference in the low-scoring affair.

The Lumberjacks (3-1-1) finished with a 26-17 advantage in shots on goal.

BHS next faces St. Michael-Albertville at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, in St. Michael.





Bemidji 1, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

BHS 0 1 0 – 1

SSS 0 0 0 – 0

First period – No scoring.

Second period – 1, BHS GOAL, Mattfield (Pickett, Knutson), 3:52.

Third period – No scoring.

Saves – Hill (BHS) 17; Hacker (SSS) 25.