BEMIDJI – For 20 minutes on Friday, the Bemidji State men’s hockey team played nearly even with the No. 1 team in the country.

It didn’t last. Minnesota State showcased its mettle in the second period, putting the Beavers in a deep hole with four goals and controlling the action the rest of the way to win 5-1.

“The second period was a tough period for the Beavers,” head coach Tom Serratore said. “First period too, we were chasing the game a little bit, but again, we hung in there. We did some decent things. But the second period was just a snowstorm, and the game was over after 40 (minutes).”

BSU (10-7, 8-3 CCHA) struggled to contain MSU’s diverse attack, as five different Mavericks scored and eight recorded assists. Despite killing a five-minute major penalty in the second, the Beavers conceded three even-strength goals and a shorthanded score.

Bemidji State broke through with one goal in the third period, a consolation score by Ross Armour at 17:20. But that was an outlier on a night where the Beavers generated only 12 shots on goal.

“We were buying popcorn at the concession stand a few times tonight, and we got to make sure that we're into the game a little bit more,” Serratore said. “You got to be into the game physically. You got to be into it mentally. Every shift is important, and you got to play with an edge. We didn't play with an edge tonight, and they played with an edge, and look what happened.”

Freshman Mattias Sholl started in net for the Beavers and collected 24 saves but conceded five goals in 40 minutes of action. Sophomore Gavin Enright replaced him for the third period and stopped four shots to shut down MSU’s scoring down the stretch.

Renowned Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay had 11 saves, conceding just the one late goal.

Despite the dominant win by the Mavericks, it’s just one game, and BSU will have another opportunity at 6:07 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, to earn a series split. Not only would this restore morale to the dressing room, but it would help Bemidji State keep pace with MSU in the conference standings.

“You don't say anything after the game to the players,” Serratore said. “You just move on, and you say, ‘See you tomorrow,’ and that's what we did.”

With its win Friday, Minnesota State (15-4, 11-2 CCHA) moved eight points in front of the Beavers in the CCHA. BSU can get those three points back with a Saturday win at the Sanford Center.

Minnesota State 5, Bemidji State 1

MSU 1 4 0 -- 5

BSU 0 0 1 -- 1

First period -- 1, MSU GOAL, Sandelin (McNeely, Furry), 17:31.

Second period -- 2, MSU GOAL, Lutz (Silye), 1:11; 3, MSU GOAL, Napravnik (Aamodt, Borchardt), 3:49; 4, MSU GOAL, Furry (Morton, Maass), 14:16; 5, MSU GOAL, Livingstone (Silye, Groll), 18:41, SH.

Third period -- 6, BSU GOAL, Armour (Adams, Kirkup), 17:20.

Saves -- Sholl (BSU) 24; Enright (BSU) 4; McKay (MSU) 11.