BEMIDJI – The last time Bemidji State women’s hockey opened a series with No. 1 Wisconsin, the Beavers held the Badgers to zero goals in regulation and overtime.

The story was different Friday at the Sanford Center. UW seized control early, scoring four goals in the first period to take control of the game and cruise to a 5-1 win.

Makenna Webster, Daryl Watts, Sarah Wozniewicz and Maddi Wheeler scored for the Badgers in the opening frame, putting BSU in a big hole. The Beavers responded in the second period with a power-play goal by Lydia Passolt at 3:52, but Wisconsin stretched the deficit back to four with another Watts score at 10:21.

Neither team scored in the third period as the Badgers sealed the victory.

Hannah Hogenson started in net for Bemidji State and stopped 49 shots, just seven shy of her career-high 56-save performance in the Beavers’ road shutout against Wisconsin. Hogenson started ahead of fifth-year goaltender Kerigan Dowhy, who was listed as active for the first time since October.

BSU returns to the ice at 2:01 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, for the rematch with Wisconsin at the Sanford Center.

Wisconsin 5, Bemidji State 1

UW 4 1 0 -- 5

BSU 0 1 0 -- 1

First period -- 1, UW GOAL, Webster (Pettet, Edwards), 9:47; 2, UW GOAL, Watts (LaMantia), 14:14; 3, UW GOAL, Wozniewicz (LaMantia), 16:01; 4, UW GOAL, Wheeler (Edwards, O’Brien), 19:08.

Second period -- 5, BSU GOAL, Passolt (Deering, Hogenson), 3:52, PP; 6, UW GOAL, Watts (unassisted), 10:21.

Third period -- No scoring.

Saves -- Hogenson (BSU) 49; Blair (UW) 18.