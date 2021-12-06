Hunt was named the WCHA Forward of the Week for her efforts in BSU’s sweep over St. Cloud State and getting the Beavers to their current four-game win streak.

Hunt scored once on Friday, and then she added both goals of Saturday’s 2-1 win, including the overtime-game winner. Her 10 shots were a team high, and she skated to a plus-2 rating on the ice.

The Forward of the Week award is the first of Hunt’s career. She was also named the WCHA Rookie of the Week in March 2020.

Former Bemidji State standout Lauren Bench was named the WCHA Goaltender of the Month for Minnesota, while her teammate Emily Zumwinkle was named the Rookie of the Week. Minnesota State’s Jessica Kondas earned Defender of the Week honors.