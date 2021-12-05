ST. PAUL -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team finished out a sweep of St. Thomas with a dominant win Saturday night in St. Paul, putting up six goals, including four in the third period, in a 6-1 win.

Alex Adams scored his first two goals of the season to lead the Beavers, while Eric Martin had a trio of assists.

Kyler Grundy got the scoring started with a goal 4:49 into the game for the Tommies (1-17, 1-11 CCHA), but BSU answered back with a Will Zmolek goal at 10:01.

Bemidji State claimed its first lead in the second period when Elias Rosén scored at 3:11 on the power play.

But the Beavers really shined in the third period. Adams netted his first of the year at 4:40, then Jere Vaisanen made it 4-1 with a power-play score at 7:04. Lukas Sillinger, fresh off a one-game suspension, scored at 9:07, and Adams added his second at 17:43.

BSU’s power-play unit finished 2-for-2 on the night, while Mattias Sholl started in net for Bemidji State and collected 21 saves.

Now 10-6 with an 8-2 record in CCHA play, the Beavers will return home to face No. 2 Minnesota State at 7:07 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, and 6:07 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Sanford Center.

Bemidji State 6, St. Thomas 1

BSU 1 1 4 -- 6

UST 1 0 0 -- 1

First period -- 1, UST GOAL, Grundy (Jennings, Sawchuk), 4:49, PP; 2, BSU GOAL, Zmolek (Somoza), 10:01.

Second period -- 3, BSU GOAL, Rosén (O. Sillinger, Armour), 3:11, PP.

Third period -- 4, BSU GOAL, Adams (Martin), 4:40; 5, BSU GOAL, Vaisanen (L. Sillinger, Martin), 7:04, PP; 6, BSU GOAL, L. Sillinger (Ierullo), 9:07; 7, BSU GOAL, Adams (Martin), 17:43.

Saves -- Sholl (BSU) 21; Thome (UST) 28.