ST. PAUL -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team finished out a sweep of St. Thomas with a dominant win Saturday night in St. Paul, putting up six goals, including four in the third period, in a 6-1 win.

Alex Adams scored his first two goals of the season to lead the Beavers, while Eric Martin had a trio of assists.

Kyler Grundy got the scoring started with a goal 4:49 into the game for the Tommies (1-17, 1-11 CCHA), but BSU answered back with a Will Zmolek goal at 10:01.

Bemidji State claimed its first lead in the second period when Elias Rosén scored at 3:11 on the power play.

Bemidji State junior defenseman Elias Rosén (28) skates with the puck against St. Thomas on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in St. Paul. (Photo courtesy of Shannon Stieg)
But the Beavers really shined in the third period. Adams netted his first of the year at 4:40, then Jere Vaisanen made it 4-1 with a power-play score at 7:04. Lukas Sillinger, fresh off a one-game suspension, scored at 9:07, and Adams added his second at 17:43.

BSU’s power-play unit finished 2-for-2 on the night, while Mattias Sholl started in net for Bemidji State and collected 21 saves.

Now 10-6 with an 8-2 record in CCHA play, the Beavers will return home to face No. 2 Minnesota State at 7:07 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, and 6:07 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Sanford Center.

Bemidji State freshman goaltender Mattias Sholl (30) fights through traffic against St. Thomas on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in St. Paul. (Photo courtesy of Shannon Stieg)
Bemidji State 6, St. Thomas 1

BSU 1 1 4 -- 6

UST 1 0 0 -- 1

First period -- 1, UST GOAL, Grundy (Jennings, Sawchuk), 4:49, PP; 2, BSU GOAL, Zmolek (Somoza), 10:01.

Second period -- 3, BSU GOAL, Rosén (O. Sillinger, Armour), 3:11, PP.

Third period -- 4, BSU GOAL, Adams (Martin), 4:40; 5, BSU GOAL, Vaisanen (L. Sillinger, Martin), 7:04, PP; 6, BSU GOAL, L. Sillinger (Ierullo), 9:07; 7, BSU GOAL, Adams (Martin), 17:43.

Saves -- Sholl (BSU) 21; Thome (UST) 28.