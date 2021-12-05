ST. CLOUD -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team earned its fourth straight win Saturday in St. Cloud, dispatching St. Cloud State 2-1 in overtime behind two goals from junior forward Reece Hunt.

The win improved the Beavers to 6-8-2 (3-8-1 WCHA), a stark contrast from their record two weeks ago, which showed only two wins total.

Hunt scored 5:49 into the game off assists from Paige Beebe and Kate Boland. BSU held the lead until the third period, when SCSU’s Emma Gentry tied it up on the power play at 5:20.

Bemidji State stayed calm, though, and collected the game-winner on a power play of its own 3:26 into overtime. Hunt was the beneficiary of passes from Ella Anick and Graysen Myers.

Hannah Hogenson held down the fort in goal for the Beavers, stopping 29 shots and backing up her still-fresh WCHA Goaltender of the Month award.

BSU next returns home to face No. 1 Wisconsin on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10-11, at the Sanford Center. Friday’s puck drop is scheduled for 3:01 p.m. and Saturday’s for 2:01 p.m.





Bemidji State 2, St. Cloud State 1

BSU 1 0 0 1 -- 2

SCSU 0 0 1 0 -- 1

First period -- 1, BSU GOAL, Hunt (Beebe, Boland), 5:49.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 2, SCSU GOAL, Gentry (Nylund, Lind), 8:20, PP.

Overtime -- 3, BSU GOAL, Hunt (Anick, Myers), 3:26, PP.

Saves -- Hogenson (BSU) 29; Ahola (SCSU) 27.