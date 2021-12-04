ST. PAUL -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team handled new Division I member St. Thomas in the two teams’ first CCHA meeting in St. Paul, scoring the first four goals of the night and winning 5-2.

Newly minted national player of the month Owen Sillinger scored at 12:30 in the first period to get the Beavers on the board before Alex Ierullo put them up 2-0 at 11:47 into the second period.

Sam Solensky got in on the action with two goals for BSU to build a 4-0 lead by the opening minutes of the third period. From there, the Beavers cruised to the finish, with Tyler Jubenvill adding their final score, an empty-netter, at 17:52.

Gavin Enright started in goal for Bemidji State and recorded 18 saves to earn his fourth win of the season.

BSU (9-6, 7-2 CCHA) returns to the ice at 7:07 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, for the finale at St. Thomas (1-16, 1-10 CCHA).

Bemidji State 5, St. Thomas 2

BSU 1 2 2 -- 5

UST 0 0 2 -- 2

First period -- 1, BSU GOAL, O. Sillinger (Martin, Ierullo), 12:30.

Second period -- 2, BSU GOAL, Ierullo (O. Sillinger), 11:47; 3, BSU GOAL, Solensky (Myers), 15:45.

Third period -- 4, BSU GOAL, Solensky (Jouppi, Myers), 2:41; 5, UST GOAL, Renlund (Loven, Manning), 16:14; 6, BSU GOAL, Jubenvill (Martin), 17:52, EN; 7, UST GOAL, Swanson (Piechowski, Gauer), 19:08.