ST. CLOUD -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team stretched its winning streak to three on Friday, and this time the Beavers can add a conference opponent to the list of victims.

BSU scored three goals in the third period, good for a 4-3 comeback win at St. Cloud State. Claire Vekich’s game-winner at the 17:19 mark gave Bemidji State its longest win streak since a nine-game stretch in December and January of the 2019-20 season.

Despite a 2-1 deficit entering the final frame, the Beavers (5-8-2, 2-8-1 WCHA) caught fire in the third period. Alyssa Watkins buried an unassisted strike at the 6:51 mark, tying the game at 2-2.

With 3:12 to go in regulation, Reece Hunt netted the go-ahead goal. And just 31 seconds later, Vekich added an insurance goal for a 4-2 advantage.

Vekich’s goal proved to be necessary, as the Huskies (6-8-1, 2-8-1 WCHA) scored with the extra attacker when Taylor Lind found the back of the net -- the game’s third goal within 62 seconds.

But Hannah Hogenson and BSU rode it out to the finish, surviving the final 2:08 to claim three points in the league standings.

Hogenson finished with 31 saves for Bemidji State, and she even earned a secondary assist on Hunt’s goal. Hogenson is the first Beaver goalie to record an assist since Kerigan Dowhy in November 2018.

Emma Polusny stopped 25 of 29 shots for SCSU.

The two teams will run it back and wrap up the series at 2:01 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, back in St. Cloud.





Bemidji State 4, St. Cloud State 3

BSU 1 0 3 -- 4

SCSU 1 1 1 -- 3

First period -- 1, SCSU GOAL, Lind (Wylie, Wesloh), 11:27; 2, BSU GOAL, Passolt (Watkins), 18:29.

Second period -- 3, SCSU GOAL, Cvar (Hymlarova, Scribner), 0:44.

Third period -- 4, BSU GOAL, Watkins (unassisted), 6:51; 5, BSU GOAL, Hunt (Beebe, Hogenson), 16:48; 6, BSU GOAL, Vekich (Smith, Fortin), 17:19; 7, SCSU GOAL, Lind (Nylund, Skrdlova), 17:52, EA.

Saves -- Hogenson (BSU) 31; Polusny 25.