BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State men’s hockey senior forward Owen Sillinger was named the Hockey Commissioners Association’s Men’s Player of the Month on Thursday.

This is Sillinger’s second monthly award this week after also being named CCHA Forward of the Month for November.

Sillinger led Bemidji State to a 4-2-0 month, netting a team-high 14 points on seven goals and seven assists.

He sparked a power-play charge that went 7-for-17 in the month while collecting two goals and four assists on the man advantage.

Sillinger leads Bemidji State in goals (8) and assists (13), good for a tie atop the CCHA lead for points at 21.

Minnesota’s Taylor Heise was selected as the HCA Women’s Player of the Month.