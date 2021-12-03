DULUTH -- The Bemidji High School boys hockey team never led against Duluth East until overtime Thursday night in Duluth. But when the Lumberjacks finally did take the lead, their timing was excellent.

Senior forward Tyson Bjornerud, who had multiple assists in regulation, punched in his first goal of the game 37 seconds into overtime to deliver the Jacks a 4-3 win and improve their record to 2-0-1.

Wyatt Mattfield did the scoring work for BHS in regulation, netting a hat trick with one goal in each period. All of his scores followed one by the Greyhounds earlier in the session.

Senior defenseman Josef Lalli also contributed multiple assists for the Jacks, who responded to three separate deficits and rallied with less than three minutes left in regulation to tie the contest and force the extra session.

Bemidji returns to the ice to face Warroad at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Bemidji Community Arena.





Bemidji 4, Duluth East 3 (OT)

BHS 1 1 1 1 -- 4

DE 1 1 1 0 -- 3

First period -- 1, DE GOAL, Christian, 12:51; 2, BHS GOAL, Mattfield (Voge, Bjornerud), 13:36.

Second period -- 3, DE GOAL, LaMaster, 5:43; 4, BHS GOAL, Mattfield (Bjornerud, Lalli), 11:11.

Third period -- 5, DE GOAL, Christian, 17:00, PP; 6, BHS GOAL, Mattfield, 17:45.

Overtime -- 7, BHS GOAL, Bjornerud (Lalli, Mattfield), 0:37.