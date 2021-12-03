ST. PAUL -- Question: Who in the NHL is hotter than Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov at the moment?

Answer: Nobody.

Since being demoted in the Wild lineup ahead of a Nov. 18 matchup with the Dallas Stars — even if coach Dean Evason would never publicly consider it a demotion — Kaprizov has been on an absolute tear. He leads the league with 17 points (6 goals, 9 assists) in that span and has looked every bit like a superstar in the process.

The hot streak continued on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center as Kaprizov paced the Wild to a 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils. He finished with a pair of goals and an assist in the contest as the Wild notched their fifth straight win.

It started with a highlight-reel goal from Kaprizov early in the first period to put the Wild in front 1-0. The sequence featured Kaprizov calmly catching a cross-ice pass, casually putting a nasty move on defenseman Ryan Graves, and effortlessly depositing the puck into the back of the net.

A few minutes later, Rem Pitlick stretched the lead to 2-0 in favor of the Wild with a highlight-reel goal of his own. He collected a loose puck in front, then patiently waited for goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood to go down before ripping a shot top shelf.

That put the Wild in the driver’s seat heading into the second period and Kaprizov made it 3-0 with a shot that found the net after deflecting off of a defender in front.

While it looked like the Wild might run away with the game at that point, the Devils responded with a flurry, getting with a blast from Graves to cut the deficit to 3-1, then a breakaway goal from winger Tomas Tatar to make it 3-2.

Fortunately for the Wild, they were able to stop the bleeding as Dmitry Kulikov pinched up and buried a rebound in close to make it 4-2. That came after Kaprizov initially set up Ryan Hartman with a cheeky pass near the blue line.

That paved the way for the third period where Hartman added a dagger to finalize the score 5-2. As electric as Kaprizov has been over the past couple of weeks, Hartman has pretty much matched him shot for shot along the way, making the Wild a force to be reckoned with moving forward.