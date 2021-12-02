BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team was left with a warm feeling last Wednesday after defeating Arizona State in Tempe, Ariz. The Beavers had won the first game of the series, it was well above freezing outside, and a team celebration of Thanksgiving beckoned the next day.

The mood was a little chillier after Friday. The Sun Devils responded to their loss with a 6-4 win, sending BSU back to northern Minnesota with a series split and spoiling their warm-weather road trip.

“It was a great trip,” head coach Tom Serratore said. “I mean, any time you're going to go down to Phoenix, Ariz., in the winter -- it was great weather. It was a wonderful trip for everybody. But it got long. It got long, and I think we were all ready to come back on Saturday.”

Bemidji State will be back in familiar territory, but another new experience awaits them on the ice. The Beavers (8-6, 6-2 CCHA) will face St. Thomas (1-15, 1-9 CCHA), which moved up to Division I this year and joined the newly revived CCHA along with BSU.

"We don't know a lot about St. Thomas,” Serratore said. “We've seen them a couple times on video. … Obviously new to the league. First time we're going to play them. We're going to be playing them on the road. We were excited last year by them being the eighth team in the CCHA. It's going to be exciting just to start the rivalry. Another in-state rival, so that's exciting, I think, for both teams.”

Bemidji State has been excellent on the road this year, posting a 6-2 record away from Sanford Center. This isn’t necessarily reflective of a broader trend, as the Beavers have faced some of their tougher opponents at home. Still, BSU appreciates being able to play in different environments and experience different places.

“It's fun playing some other teams and (seeing) some other cities,” said junior forward Sam Solensky, who hails from Michalovce, Slovakia. “But at the end of the day, we just want to come there and win. So it's not going to be any different (against) St. Thomas. We obviously know they’re a new team, but I think by far our results on the road are pretty good. And those are the last two games on the road before Christmas break, and we want to end off on a strong note.”

The Beavers hope they’ll be able to play sweet music to celebrate a good series when it’s over this weekend. They’ll face St. Thomas at 7:07 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4, in St. Paul.