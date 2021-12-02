BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Bantam AA team recently won the George Pelawa Memorial Tournament in Bemidji.

The team went undefeated for the tournament and beat Duluth East 3-2 in the championship game.

Members of the team are Tate Metcalf, Kyle Johnson, Nicholas Johnson, Briggs Knott, Dominic Arndt, Cal Mattfield, Joseph Fankhanel, Nathan Valley, coach Kelly Johnson, Ephram Boucher, Conor Stodgell, Stonewall Gessner, coach Kurt Knott, Jack Caron, Benjamin O'Leary, Taevon Welle, Cooper Brovold, Dawson Schoonover and coach Aaron Stodgell.

They are pictured with Winnie and Frank Pelawa, who are second and third from left in the third row.