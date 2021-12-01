BEMIDJI -- Owen Sillinger reeled in a program first for the Bemidji State men’s hockey team on Wednesday.

Sillinger became the first Beaver to win a player of the month award from the Central Collegiate Hockey Association, as the BSU senior was named the league’s Forward of the Month for November.

Sillinger led Bemidji State to a 4-2-0 month, netting a team-high 14 points on seven goals and seven assists.

He sparked a power-play charge that went 7-for-17 in the month while collecting two goals and four assists on the man advantage.

Sillinger leads Bemidji State in goals (8) and assists (13), good for a tie atop the CCHA lead for points at 21.

Elsewhere, Minnesota State’s Jake Lingstone was named the CCHA Defenseman of the Month, and teammate Dryden McKay was named the Goaltender of the Month. Austen Swankler of Bowling Green was the Rookie of the Month, as well.