WARROAD -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team lost 9-1 to Warroad on Tuesday in Warroad, continuing its early-season struggles against a Warriors team that came into the contest 5-1-1.

The Lumberjacks (0-5) posted their lone goal in the third period, a shorthanded score by center Bella Webb 20 seconds into the session off an assist from Sammy Nistler. Alas, it only cut the deficit to six, as BHS trailed 7-0 entering the period.

The Warriors scored thrice in the first period, four times in the second and twice in the third to establish their commanding lead.

Freshman goaltender Ava Myhre started for the Jacks and stopped 50 shots, as Warroad generated a 59-10 advantage in shots on goal.

The game featured three shorthanded goals, including two by the Warriors in the second period. Warroad also scored two power play goals.

Bemidji returns to the ice against Thief River Falls at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, at the Bemidji Community Arena.





Warroad 9, Bemidji 1

BHS 0 0 1 -- 1

WAR 3 4 2 -- 9

First period -- 1, WAR GOAL, Lanctot (S. Johnson, Laverne), 7:03; 2, WAR GOAL, S. Johnson (Laverne), 13:03; 3, WAR GOAL, Hendrickson (Chamernick), 13:47.

Second period -- 5, WAR GOAL, Chamernick (Lanctot), 7:56, SH; 4, WAR GOAL, Laverne (Comstock), 7:22, SH; 6, WAR GOAL, Hendrickson (K. Johnson, Kat. Sandy), 13:40; 7, WAR GOAL, K. Johnson (Hendrickson), 15:05, PP.

Third period -- 8, BHS GOAL, Webb (Nistler), 0:20, SH; 9, WAR GOAL, Lanctot (K. Johnson, Hendrickson), 1:05; 10, WAR GOAL, Lorenson (unassisted), 11:23, PP.

Saves -- Myhre (BHS) 50; Nordick (WAR) 9.