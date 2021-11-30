BLOOMINGTON -- Bemidji State women’s hockey sophomore goaltender Hannah Hogenson was named the WCHA Goaltender of the Month on Tuesday after posting a .919 save percentage and 181 total saves in the month of November.

Hogenson’s standout month was highlighted by a 56-save shutout in a 0-0 overtime tie against No. 1 Wisconsin on Nov. 6, the first shutout of her career and the only game the Badgers have not won this season.

This is the first monthly honor for Hogenson, a native of Anchorage, Alaska. She faced top-10 opponents in two of BSU’s three series in November.

Hogenson is the first Beaver goalie to be named the league’s Goaltender of the Month since Lauren Bench in December 2019.

Minnesota’s Taylor Heise was named the conference’s Forward of the Month, Ohio State’s Sophie Jaques was the Defender of the Month and Minnesota’s Peyton Hemp was the Rookie of the Month.